Rani Mukerji to Discuss Juvenile Crime with Students During 'Mardaani 2' Promotions

Rani Mukerji is all set to reprise her role as Superintendent of Police, Shivani Shivaji Roy in Gopi Puthran's Mardaani 2. The film is set to release on December 13.

IANS

Updated:November 26, 2019, 11:40 PM IST
Rani Mukerji to Discuss Juvenile Crime with Students During 'Mardaani 2' Promotions
Rani Mukerji is all set to reprise her role as Superintendent of Police, Shivani Shivaji Roy in Gopi Puthran's Mardaani 2. The film is set to release on December 13.

Actress Rani Mukerji will embark on multi-college visits all over India, as part of her promotional tour for the upcoming film Mardaani 2, and discuss juvenile crime rate in the country.

"College kids, given their age, are quite vulnerable to this threat against them and there is a growing sense of this fear among families because all we want is to protect our children and give them a great, unscarred future. I want to connect with as many students as possible through my campaign and bring as much awareness about the sharp rise in violent crimes committed by juveniles against young women in India," Rani said.

The actress wants to meet members of the Women Development Cell to understand the steps taken by them to make colleges a safety hub for girl students. She will also interact with both male and female students in colleges to make them sensitive towards standing up against sexual predators.

She added, "I will be meeting and interacting with members of the women's cell from across colleges of our country to discuss at length how they are raising awareness about this critical and challenging social issue that the students are facing in the college premise.

"Students need to be made aware of menace because the threat is all around them, walking with them, sitting around them and constantly looking at them as preys. It's a tough world that we are living in and raising our children, especially daughters, and we have to protect them at any cost. I hope I can spread the message of awareness to as many people as possible."

Rani is reprising the role of the fearless and committed Superintendent of Police, Shivani Shivaji Roy, in Mardaani 2. In the movie, she has been pitted against a very young yet dangerous villain.

Produced by Rani's husband and Yash Raj Films boss Aditya Chopra, Mardaani 2 is set to hit theatres on December 13.

