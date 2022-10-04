Rani Mukerji Stuns In Red; Rhea Chakraborty, Showik Make Rare Joint Appearance At Durga Puja Pandal

Durga Puja celebrations started a few days back, and festivities can be seen all over the nation. On this auspicious occasion, vibrant pandals with idols of Goddess Durga are set up and devotees come to offer prayers to the goddess. Bollywood actress Rani Mukerji celebrates the festival every year with her family and friends and makes sure she visits the pandals and seeks blessings. The actress was spotted recently as she arrived at a Durga Puja pandal in the city, and needless to say, she looked absolutely beautiful!

Turning heads in a red saree, Rani Mukerji looks resplendent in a red saree with a golden border. The paparazzi spotted Rani as she visited a Puja pandal last night. She opted for a gorgeous red saree for the occasion and went for heavy makeup. She tied her hair in a mid bun and adorned it with scented flowers. Rani accessorised her look with heavy jewellery and looked a true Indian beauty in the traditional attire.

Rhea Chakraborty too made a rare appearance with her brother Showik Chakraborty at the Durga Puja Pandal in Juhu. The brother-sister duo was seen offering prayers at the pandal.

In September 2020, Rhea and her younger brother Showik Chakraborty got arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in a drug case related to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The two were sent to Mumbai’s Byculla Jail, where Rhea spent a month while Showik got his bail after three months.

Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik Chakraborty make a rare appearance at a Durga Puja Pandal. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

Film director Imtiaz Ali was seen in casuals as he offered prayers at a Durga Puja Pandal in the city.

