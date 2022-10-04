CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#BiggBoss16#CongressCrisis#IndianOfTheYear
Home » News » Movies » Rani Mukerji Stuns In Red; Rhea Chakraborty, Showik Make Rare Joint Appearance At Durga Puja Pandal
2-MIN READ

Rani Mukerji Stuns In Red; Rhea Chakraborty, Showik Make Rare Joint Appearance At Durga Puja Pandal

By: Entertainment Bureau

Edited By: Bhawna Arya

News18.com

Last Updated: October 04, 2022, 16:23 IST

Mumbai, India

Ranu Mukerji turns heads in red; Rhea Chakraborty makes rare join appearance with brother Showik at a Durga Puja Pandal. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

Ranu Mukerji turns heads in red; Rhea Chakraborty makes rare join appearance with brother Showik at a Durga Puja Pandal. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

Rani Mukerji turned heads in red saree as she visited a Durga Puja Pandal in the city. Rhea Chakraborty, Imtiaz Ali and many more arrived to offer prayers too.

Durga Puja celebrations started a few days back, and festivities can be seen all over the nation. On this auspicious occasion, vibrant pandals with idols of Goddess Durga are set up and devotees come to offer prayers to the goddess.  Bollywood actress  Rani Mukerji celebrates the festival every year with her family and friends and makes sure she visits the pandals and seeks blessings. The actress was spotted recently as she arrived at a Durga Puja pandal in the city, and needless to say, she looked absolutely beautiful!

Turning heads in a red saree, Rani Mukerji looks resplendent in a red saree with a golden border. The paparazzi spotted Rani as she visited a Puja pandal last night. She opted for a gorgeous red saree for the occasion and went for heavy makeup. She tied her hair in a mid bun and adorned it with scented flowers. Rani accessorised her look with heavy jewellery and looked a true Indian beauty in the traditional attire.

See pics:

Rani Mukerji offers prayers at Durga Puja Pandal. (image: Viral Bhayani)
Rani Mukerji offers prayers at Durga Puja Pandal. (image: Viral Bhayani)
Ranu Mukerji takes Anjali at the altar. (Image: Viral Bhayani)
Ranu Mukerji takes Anjali at the altar. (Image: Viral Bhayani)
Rani Mukerji adores idols at the Puja Pandal. (Image: Viral Bhayani)
Rani Mukerji adores idols at the Puja Pandal. (Image: Viral Bhayani)
Rani Mukerji seeks blessings at Durga Puja Pandal. (Image: Viral Bhayani)
Rani Mukerji seeks blessings at Durga Puja Pandal. (Image: Viral Bhayani)
Rani Mukerji turns heads at Durga Puja Pandal in red saree. (Image: Viral Bhayani)
Rani Mukerji turns heads at Durga Puja Pandal in a red saree. (Image: Viral Bhayani)
Rani Mukerji waves at fans at the pandal. (Image: Viral Bhayani)
Rani Mukerji waves at fans at the pandal. (Image: Viral Bhayani)
Rani Mukerji looks gorgeous in her traditional look. (Image: Viral Bhayani)
Rani Mukerji looks gorgeous in her traditional look. (Image: Viral Bhayani)
Rani Mukerji is an epitome of grace, as she offers prayers at Durga Puja pandal in Juhu. (Image: Viral Bhayani)
Rani Mukerji is the epitome of grace, as she offers prayers at Durga Puja pandal in Juhu. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

Rhea Chakraborty too made a rare appearance with her brother Showik Chakraborty at the Durga Puja Pandal in Juhu. The brother-sister duo was seen offering prayers at the pandal.

In September 2020, Rhea and her younger brother Showik Chakraborty got arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in a drug case related to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The two were sent to Mumbai’s Byculla Jail, where Rhea spent a month while Showik got his bail after three months.

Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik Chakraborty make rare appearance at a Durga Puja Pandal. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik Chakraborty make a rare appearance at a Durga Puja Pandal. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

Brother-sister duo was spotted offering prayers at the Pandal. (Image: Viral Bhayani)
Brother-sister duo was spotted offering prayers at the Pandal. (Image: Viral Bhayani)
Rhea Chakraborty offers prayers at a Durga Puja Pandal. (Image: Viral Bhayani)
Rhea Chakraborty offers prayers at a Durga Puja Pandal. (Image: Viral Bhayani)
Rhea Chakraborty prays at the Durga Puja Pandal in Juhu. (Image: Viral Bhayani)
Rhea Chakraborty prays at the Durga Puja Pandal in Juhu. (Image: Viral Bhayani)
Rhea Chakraborty looks radiant in pink saree, with her hair open. (Image: Viral Bhayani)
Rhea Chakraborty looks radiant in a pink saree, with her hair open. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

Film director Imtiaz Ali was seen in casuals as he offered prayers at a Durga Puja Pandal in the city.

Director Imtiaz Ali too offered prayers at Durga Puja Pandal. (Image: Viral Bhayani)
Director Imtiaz Ali too offered prayers at Durga Puja Pandal. (Image: Viral Bhayani)
Imtiaz Ali poses with Garam Masala actress at a Durga Puja Pandal. (Image: Viral Bhayani)
Imtiaz Ali poses with Garam Masala actress at a Durga Puja Pandal. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here

About the Author

Entertainment Bureau

Entertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- breaking news, Twitter trends, features, movie reviews, exclusive inter...Read More

Tags:
first published:October 04, 2022, 15:52 IST
last updated:October 04, 2022, 16:23 IST