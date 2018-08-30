Rani Mukerji Wants Salman Khan to ‘Forget Marriage, Have Kids’. Watch Video

Looks like the season finale of Sony TV’s Dus Ka Dum 3 will be a mad party. Scheduled to air sometime in the first week of September, the episode will have actors Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji to up its celebrity and fun quotient.In a promo video that is doing the rounds on social media, the three can be seen taking digs at each other and having a great time. In one segment, both SRK and Salman can be seen changing nappies of plastic babies. Seeing Salman—who is still a bachelor at 52—do it with perfection, Rani squeals with delight, saying, “Oh my God, Salman! Shaadi vaadi chhodo, bachhe paida kar lo,” much to the audience’s amusement.In another segment, teasing Salman over his bad boy image, SRK is heard saying, “This Salman doesn’t talk to girls properly at all. You should talk to them nicely, you know.”When Salman disagrees, saying, “I do talk to girls properly,” SRK does his infamous ‘belt move’ from Dabangg, and says: “Dil se aana chahiye, pant se thoda na aana chahiye.”Rani is also seen doing Rakhi’s iconic “Mere Karan Arjun aayenge” bit, hugging the two superstars. SRK and Salman are also seen dancing to each other’s popular songs Lungi Dance (Chennai Express) and Dhinka Chicka (Ready).The stars, who once had a public fallout, have been friends now for years, supporting each other in their projects. Salman has done a cameo in SRK’s upcoming film Zero.