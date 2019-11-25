Rani Mukerji Wants to Star in Indian Charlie's Angels with Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone

Rani Mukerji, who will be next seen in the action-packed Mardaani 2, recently said that she would like to do an Indian remake of Charlie's Angels with Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone. Talking about doing action films headlined by women, she expressed her desire to play "the short one" in an Indian adaptation of the hit franchise along with the two actresses.

“We could do Charlie’s Angels. You know there is a shorter one in the film, I can be that alongside Deepika and Katrina,” she told Zoom in an interview. Adding that she was impressed with Katrina's work in Tiger Zinda Hai, she said, “See, I always thought that Katrina is really good in action because her work in Tiger Zinda Hai is something that she was really really good at. I am sure Deepika will equally be excellent. So, I think Deepika and Katrina would be my choices to do action films.”

“I think it’s very important to be fit to be able to do action. Also, action does not only require just doing action, what’s most important is whether you are putting the right emotions with it. So, I think it’s a combination. And especially for films like Mardaani 2, I’d say it’s more of an emotional action rather than just a plain action,” she added.

he actress' next film Mardaani 2, directed by Gopi Puthran will see her reprising the role of police officer Shivani Shivaji Roy. Her character will this time be pitted against a young serial rapist in Kota.

Talking about the film, she said, “I think the headline of this film should be, making women aware... Let’s not be blinded by things and accept that these things are happening... You have to be aware and tackle them. As a parent, you want your children to be independent but then you also want to make it safe for them. So how do you balance...? It is a responsibility on ourselves to go out there and be aware... so that you are equipped.”

Mardaani 2 is slated to release on December 13, 2019.

