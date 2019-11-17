Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Rani Mukerji's Mardaani 2 Faces Trouble as Kota Residents Claim Film Gives City 'Bad Image'

In Mardaani 2, Rani Mukerji's character Shivani Shivaji Roy will take on a 21-year-old serial rapist from Kota. Residents of the city are unhappy with the use of the city's name.

News18.com

Updated:November 17, 2019, 5:04 PM IST
Rani Mukerji's Mardaani 2 Faces Trouble as Kota Residents Claim Film Gives City 'Bad Image'
Image: Twitter

Rani Mukerji's upcoming film Mardaani will see her reprising the role of police officer Shivani Shivaji Roy. With a graphic and engaging trailer, the film looks quite promising. However, after the trailer's release, the film landed in trouble as residents of Kota are not happy that the city is shown in a bad light.

According to the trailer, Mardaani 2 takes place in Kota where a young man targets female students by raping and murdering them. Protesting that the city's name should not have been taken for a fictional story. Demanding that Kota's name should be removed from the film, various social groups from the city went to Lok Sabha Speaker and Kota MP Om Birla to register their process.

Addressing journalists the politician said, "I will definitely discuss the issue with the concerned people. Maligning a city's name through cinema is not acceptable. The incident on which the film is based is also fictional. So for a fictional story taking the name of a city is not right."

According to reports, the groups have maintained that never has an incident of sexual assault happened in the city and the film will be a bad image in front of thousands of students who come to the city for coaching. The trailer of the film said that it was inspired by true events. It also opened with official data by National Crime Records Bureau which says that more than 2000 rape crimes are committed by boys under 18 years in India every year.

Mardaani 2 will be a sequel of Mukerji's 2014 film. In a recent interview with IANS, director Gopi Puthran said, "Rani as Shivani will be seen in a massive showdown with a 21-year-old villain who is an embodiment of pure evil. He is a dangerous criminal who targets women."

whatsapp

