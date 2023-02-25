Rani Mukerji's Starrer Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway Is Inspired By THIS Indian Couple's Story

The trailer of Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway starring Rani Mukerji has created a massive buzz on the internet. The legal drama film, directed by Ashima Chibber, marks Rani’s return to the big screen after a three-year absence. She will be seen as an anguished mother who takes on a system in a foreign land. The film, produced by Nikhil Advani and Madhu Bhojani, is based on an actual incident from 2011 in which an Indian couple’s children were taken away by Norwegian welfare services.

Here’s The Story Of Mr and Mrs Bhattacharya You Must Not Miss

The film attempts to showcase the struggle faced by the Indian couple Anurup and Sagarika Bhattacharya in real life. The parents lost custody of their two children, three-year-old Avigyan and one-year-old Aishwarya, in May 2011, after Norwegian authorities objected to her parenting style.

They accused the family of force-feeding the children as the mother used to hand-feed food to her toddlers. They also claimed that the children lacked adequate play space. The parents were further accused of giving their children inappropriate clothes and toys. The Norwegian Child Protective Service objected to the child sleeping in the same bed as the father, insisting that the boy have his own bed.

Following a diplomatic and legal spat, Norwegian authorities decided to give custody of the children to their father’s brother, allowing him to bring them back to India. However, amidst the battle, Anurup and Sagarika got separated. Therefore, Sagarika took on the fight to get back her children’s custody on her own. After a long legal battle, Sagarika was able to take her children home. The Calcutta High Court granted her custody of her daughter Aishwarya and son Abhigyan in January 2013.

After winning the case, Sagarika had spoken to NDTV and had said, “It’s a huge relief, and I want to convey my regards to my well-wishers. My ordeal is finally over. I cannot express my emotions, because I couldn’t meet my children for a long time. I just pray to God that children can always stay with me."

https://youtu.be/CioDVCtgyN0

In the film adaptation, Rani Mukerji essays the role of Sagarika. The names of the characters have been altered in the film. The film marks the Bollywood debut of two notable Bengali film actors, Anirban Bhattacharya and Bodhisatta Majumdar. Neena Gupta and Jim Sarbh are also featured in the movie.

