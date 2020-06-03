Ranjeet Grooves To 'Mehbooba Mehbooba', Tiger Shroff Is Amazed

Veteran actor Ranjeet recently uploaded a video on Instagram, where he's seen dancing along with his daughter to the popular song Mehbooba mehbooba from the all-time blockbuster film Sholay. "Nearly 80 years ...only my daughter can make me dance (on her fingers)," went Ranjeet's witty caption with the video.



Ranjeet's dancing skills left netizens in awe, including actor Tiger Shroff. "Amazing Goli uncle. Looking great," Tiger commented. To which Ranjeet replied, "@tigerjackieshroff chacha to tumhara hi hu." Ranjeet is known for his villainous roles in numerous films of the seventies and the eighties and 80s films. Meanwhile, Tiger, who is a self-confessed 'Belieber', the moniker used by Justin Bieber's fans, took to social media to share a throwback video of himself dancing to the singer's popular track Yummy. "Love this song...#beleiber @paresshss @_anjalli_ @akshaydancelife444," Tiger wrote in his caption along with the video, in which he is seen popping, locking and gliding effortlessly on the tunes of the upbeat track.





