1-min read

Ranjit Bawa’s New Romantic Song Adhi Raat is Out and Fans Are Loving It

'Adhi Raat' is a romantic track with a melancholic story. Watch video featuring Ranjit Bawa and Himanshi Khurana here.

Trending Desk

Updated:June 25, 2019, 6:53 PM IST
Ranjit Bawa in a still from 'Adhi Raat' song
Ranjit Bawa in a still from 'Adhi Raat' song
Ranjit Bawa's much-awaited sad romantic song Adhi Raat has finally released and is sure to leave you feeling melancholic. Featuring Himanshi Khurana alongside Bawa, the song is a tale of two lovers who get separated due to trying circumstances. While the girl is forced to get married to someone else, the guy loses his sanity and attempts to get her back even when she is long gone. Penned by Jassi Loka with music by Jassi X, Bawa's rendition has gone viral with over 10 lakh views in less than 24 hours with 87 thousand likes.

As soon as the video was released on Youtube, fans started posting their appreciation of the romantic number. One user wrote, “Ur really amazing I'm from Tamil nadu.i can't understand the lyrics of the song by anyway I can feel the pain ... (sic)." Another user posted, “Endlesss song bro...god bless u .keep it up...u are the best singer ever ..lubbb uu (sic).” A third user wrote, “The thing I like the most in most of the punjabi songs is the story behind the Lyrics.It looks like u have wathched a movie in just 4 or 5 minutes.Its just awesome ! Keep it up bro !”

The singer himself took to Twitter to post the song along with the caption, "Adhi Raat out now."

Watch Adhi Raat video here:

While fans were seen pouring in praises for the song, singer Guru Randhawa too tweeted in appreciation, writing, "Beautiful song by @BawaRanjit bro https://youtu.be/qFQ_MHYKA54 Adhi raat beautiful lyrics n composition."

Notably, Bawa is a Punjabi Sikh singer who rose to fame with his single Jatt Di Akal which broke many Punjabi records. He made his debut in the 2015 album Mitti Da Bawa, which was awarded 'Best World Album' award in the 2015 Brit Asia Awards.

