Ranjithame Song From Thalapathy Vijay's Varisu Crosses 50 Million Views On Youtube

Thalapathy Vijay’s upcoming action drama film Varisu is touted to be one of the biggest Kollywood releases of 2023. Ahead of its release, the film’s first single, Ranjithame, has successfully struck a chord with the masses with its catchy lyrics and upbeat music. Not to forget the amazing dance performance by Thalapathy Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna. Released just a little over a week ago, the Ranjithame song has now achieved a remarkable milestone. The dance number recently crossed a monstrous 50 million views on YouTube.

It is currently ranking at number 1 on YouTube’s Global Top Music Video chart with more than 1.8 million likes. The vibrant visuals, embedded with lyrics and snippets of Vijay and Rashmika’s matching steps, have been widely praised by the masses.

Varisu’s producers Sri Venkateswara Creations recently shared the good news by dropping a video clip on Twitter. “The sensational Ranjithame hits 50M views,” read the tweet. The short clip comprises snippets of Ranjithame’s hook step and some BTS scenes from the making of the song. The entertaining video also gives glimpses of fans engrossed in mastering the peppy steps and dancing to the tunes of Ranjithame.

For those unaware, Ranjithame is sung by Vijay himself, along with MM Manasi. With lyrics penned by Vivek, the music of the song has been scored by Thaman S.

Produced by Dil Raju, Varisu is helmed by Vamshi Paidipally. Besides Thalapathy Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna, the film also stars Sangeetha, R Sarathkumar, Shaam, and Prakash Raj, among others, in important roles. Billed as a family entertainer, Varisu stars Vijay Thalapathy as a flamboyant man named Vijay Rajendran, whose life takes a surprising and dangerous turn after his foster father passes away. The Tamil-language film is slated to hit the theatres on January 12, 2023.

Read all the Latest Movies News here