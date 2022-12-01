Ranjithame Song From Varisu Crosses 75 Million Mark On YouTube

Thalapathy Vijay’s much-anticipated film Varisu will hit the big screen this Pongal, on January 12, 2023. Ahead of its release, the makers of the Telugu film released the first single titled Ranjithame on November 5. The song has crossed 76 million views since its release. Ranjithame is sung by Vijay himself, along with MM Manasi. This latest groovy dance number is trending all over the internet today. Composed by music director Thaman S and penned by lyricist Vivek, the song features Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna.

The catchy lyrics, upbeat music and vibrant visuals have made the song a hit among music fanatics. For those who have not seen the video yet, it also comprises snippets of Ranjithame’s hook step and some BTS scenes from the making of the song.

Directed by Vamshi Paidipally, the film will feature Rashmika and Vijay in lead roles. The other cast includes Prakash Raj, Prabhu, Sarathkumar, Shaam, Khushbu, Sangeetha, Yogi Babu and Samyuktha.

The film is produced by Dil Raju and Sirish under Sri Venkateswara Creations. Just a couple of days ago, producer Dil Raju confirmed that the film will hit theatres in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi simultaneously.

Vamshi penned the story of the film along with Hari and Ashishor Solomon. The technical crew of the film consists of KL Praveen as the editor and Karthick Palani as the cinematographer. This Vijay and Rashmika-starrer family drama will clash at the box office with the movie Sankranthi.

Varisu’s release date was unveiled via the film’s poster. In the poster, Vijay can be seen sitting on the top of a car bonnet and enjoying his tea.

The audience loved the sizzling chemistry between Vijay and Rashmika. Now, we have to wait to witness the actors win our hearts with their chemistry on the big screens.

