Rannbhoomi: Varun Dhawan's Next Outing with Karan Johar to Be an Ambitious War Drama

So proud to announce #RANNBHOOMI ...@ShashankKhaitan and @Varun_dvn take a giant leap in their third offering together! A solid spectacle with a beating heart!!! DIWALI 2020 release! Remaining lead cast to be announced soon! @DharmaMovies @apoorvamehta18 pic.twitter.com/eiDBn9GUbc — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) February 19, 2018

After the 'Dulhania' series, Varun Dhawan, Shashank Khaitan, and Karan Johar are set to work again, this time for a war film titled Rannbhoomi. Karan took to his twitter to share the news with the fans along with a photo of the three. He wrote, "So proud to announce #RANNBHOOMI ...@ShashankKhaitan and @Varun_dvn take a giant leap in their third offering together! A solid spectacle with a beating heart!!! DIWALI 2020 release! Remaining lead cast to be announced soon! "The trio's last outing Badrinath Ki Dulhania was one of the highest grossing films of the year. Now the duo is switching the genre from romance to revenge drama and it'll be interesting to see Varun doing a war-film for the first time in his career.The film is expected to be a mega cinematic experience with a big cast and some of the biggest name making an appearance. Though a love story at heart, the focus will be on revenge and action this time. Talking about the new venture Karan told DNA, "Rannbhoomi is Shashank’s colossal and ambitious imagination to attempt a hat-trick with Varun and Dharma Productions.”Shashank added, “Rannbhoomi is a warrior film, which showcases love, relationships, sacrifices, revenge, and heroism. I remember, I began developing it in December 2015 and shared the idea with Varun, who got excited about it. Now, Karan has given us the wings to fly and we are excited to turn this dream into a reality.”Varun is currently busy with the shoot of YRF's Sui Dhaaga alongside Anushka Sharma. The actor will also be seen in Shoojit Sircar's October.