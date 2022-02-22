Rannvijay Singha on Being Trolled for Offering MBA to an IIT-PhD on Shark Tank: I've Done Roadies...

Rannvijay Singha was recently trolled for offering a free upGrad MBA Course to an entrepreneur, who was an IIT-PhD graduate, on Sony TV’s Shark Tank India. The guy whom Rannvijay offered the course was also reportedly an electrical engineer at 26 and pursued his post-graduation at Stanford University. upGrad is an edtech major that sponsored Shark Tank India, hence the move of Rannvijay, who hosted the show.

Ever since Rannvijay’s clip went viral, people on Twitter started saying that he didn’t really fit into the plan of the show and began trolling him brutally. Now, Rannvijay has reacted to the viral video and the meme fest it inspired on social media. “I’ve done Splitsvilla and Roadies and by now I am used to memes, spoofs," he told ETimes. “The amount and the level of spoofs that were done on us, people can’t even imagine. In fact, some of them actually made a platform out of it. The first spoof that was made on us by a streaming platform, it gave that platform recognition. I know this as I like to keep myself current," Rannvijay added.

Rannvijay has also been in the news for quitting MTV Roadies. It has been 19 years since MTV Roadies began. Since its inception, Rannvijay Singha has been a prominent part of the show. He has gone from being a contestant to winning the first season of the show to returning as the host and doubling up as a judge as well. However, his journey with Roadies came to an end recently.

The actor-host-judge will not be seen in the upcoming season of the adventure-based reality show. Instead, Sonu Sood is being roped in to fill his shoes in MTV Roadies Season 19.

