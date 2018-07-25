GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Rannvijay Singha on First Ever Semi-professional League in India And More

Rannvijay Singh's take on the current state and future of football in India, his semi-professional football league and more.

Vedang Sharma | News18.com

Updated:July 25, 2018, 2:56 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Rannvijay Singha on First Ever Semi-professional League in India And More
A file photo.
VJ-host-actor Rannvijay Singha, who kicked off his journey in showbiz with MTV Roadies, and carved a niche for himself as a video jockey and actor spoke to News18.com about the current state and future of football in India, his semi-professional football league and more.

What inspired you to starting India’s first semi-professional talent-search based football league?

The inspiration and idea for this league was to provide everyone - who are not part of a professional sports background - an infrastructure to play the sport in a professional manner. I personally believe, that even after a person completes his graduation and moves on with his life and a career, his interest in the sport doesn’t need to stop.

In our country, either you’re making a living in sports on the big level or you’re making a living out of something else. To connect the two, India doesn’t have the right infrastructure. But USA has semi-professional or fun based sports leagues for all age groups. I feel leagues like ours are a stepping stone towards building that infrastructure which provides a person to play a sport professionally, with proper support, with referees, kits, floodlit grounds and more, and then to formalise this into various teams so that one has a sense of belonging and comradery. For this league, we conducted trials and built a pool of players, formed 16 teams with 16 owners and we had a full-blown league in our hands.

Can such leagues enable players who perform well to earn acceptance at a professional level?

Some of the players who play for us are very young. They get to learn the sport with time and experience. Leagues like ours become a scouting ground for clubs from across the professional leagues in our country. Best players from the whole league might get a chance to go for a trial for these teams.

What can bring about a better and a brighter future for Indian sports?

Everything in India has a better future. About 10 years down the line, almost everything in our nation will have a promising future. We didn’t have anything a decade back, not even the IPL which now is the biggest cricketing league in the world. Nobody wants to know when Iceland will have a big cricket league of their own. India at least has professional football leagues, which many countries don’t.

Also Watch

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

What's Behind The Maharashtra Bandh?

What's Behind The Maharashtra Bandh?

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...