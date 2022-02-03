Rannvijay Singha Replaced In MTV Roadies After 17 Years; Reality Show To Get A New Bollywood Face | Exclusive

It has been 18 years since MTV Roadies began. Since its inception, Rannvijay Singha has been a prominent part of the show. He has gone from being a contestant to winning the first season of the show to returning as the host and doubling up as a judge as well. However, we hear that his journey with Roadies has come to an end, at least temporarily.

The actor-host-judge will not be seen in the upcoming season of the adventure-based reality show. Instead, a Bollywood actor is being roped in to fill his shoes in MTV Roadies Season 18.

A source close to the show has confirmed the development with News18. “Like every season, this season too MTV will take the adventure a notch higher. But this time around, newer terrains will be covered by a new host for the upcoming 18th season of MTV Roadies. The new face is a well-known Bollywood actor who is fearless and will take the journey to a whole new level with their unparalleled energy. The journey is just about to begin, and fans are in for a great surprise as the host will be unveiled soon,” the source told the publication.

The factors that prompted the change in host still remain unclear. The show is also keeping the identity of the new host under tight wraps. If we were to guess, we would be placing our bets on Ayushmann Khurrana appearing as the host, given his history with Roadies.

While we continue to wait for the makers to reveal the new host of MTV Roadies 18, Rannvijay has been busy with the show Shark Tank India. The actor has been handling the presenting duties of the maiden season of the show. The show has become popular.

As for MTV Roadies 18, the makers are teasing it to be an ‘exhilarating journey’ for the audiences and contestants. Much like Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, MTV Roadies 18 will also be shot in South Africa.

