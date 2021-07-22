Rannvijay Singha Shares Glimpse of His Baby Boy, Name Him Jahaanvir

Actor-host Rannvijay Singha took to Instagram to share a glimpse and reveal the name of his baby boy. In the picture, he can be seen holding his daughter Kainaat and son Jahaanvir as he plants a kiss on Kainaat’s forehead.

“#kainaat and #jahaan , #myuniverse and #myworld , #merikainaat and #merajahaan #satnamwaheguruੴ 🌑🙏🏼," he wrote alongside the picture.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rannvijay (@rannvijaysingha)

Rannvijay, who is best known for hosting youth-based reality shows like Roadies and Splitsvilla, announced his wife Prianka Singha’s pregnancy in March earlier this year. Rannvijay had shared a photo with his wife, who looked visibly pregnant, and their daughter. While sharing the photo, he made the announcement, “Missing the three of you so much… #satnamwaheguru @priankasingha @singhakainaat."

Rannvijay and Prianka met through common friends and got married in a hush-hush ceremony in Kenya in 2014 and welcomed their daughter Kainaat in January 2017.

In an earlier interview, Rannvijay had said that embracing fatherhood has made him more responsible. He had said, “My daughter brings out the best in me, and sometimes it actually surprises me to see this new version of myself. Kainaat has made me more responsible in a way. Every day, after finishing my work, I actually look forward to going home and spending time with her. I try taking up projects that will make her proud of me and also give me more time with her."

