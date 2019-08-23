Woman, Whose Rendition of Lata Mangeshkar Classic Went Viral, Records Song for Himesh Reshammiya
Ranu Mondal shot to fame after her video singing Lata Mangeshkar's 'Ek Pyaar Ka Nagma Hai' at a railway platform went viral online.
Image courtesy: Instagram/Viral Bhayani
Singer-composer Himesh Reshammiya feels that Ranu Mandol, who became an Internet sensation after her video of singing the evergreen Lata Mangeshkar hit, Ek pyaar ka nagma hai, went viral, has a gods gift. He has offered her to sing in his upcoming movie Happy Hardy and Heer.
Ranu will make an appearance on Superstar Singer and meet the kids and judges, including Himesh.
"Salman (Khan) bhai's father Salim uncle once advised me that whenever in life I come across a talented person, I should never let that person go and keep him/her close to me. He advised me to help that person grow his/her talent," Himesh said.
"Today, I met Ranuji and I feel that she is blessed with divinity. Her singing was mesmerising and I could not stop myself from offering her the best I could. She has a god's gift which needs to be shared with the world and by singing in my upcoming movie, ‘Happy Hardy and Heer', I think I will help her voice reach everyone."
The song is titled Teri meri kahani.
