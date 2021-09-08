Ranu Mondal Biopic: This Actor Will Play Internet Sensation on Screen

If you have talent, the Internet can make you a star. And there’s no better example than Ranu Mondal, who became an overnight sensation after a video of hers singing at a railway station went viral on social media. Ranu was heard singing a famous Lata Mangeshkar song and it was only a matter of time before she came on reality shows and even sang for music composer Himesh Reshammiya. However, recently there were reports that due to the Covid-19 pandemic-induced lockdown, she didn’t have much work and hence was compelled to go back to her old house Ranaghat, West Bengal.

Filmmaker Hrishikesh Mondal, who wants to make a biopic on Ranu’s life, has struggled to find an actor willing to play the Internet star on screen. And now, according to an Aaj Tak report, actor Eshika Dey has said yes to the filmmaker and will be seen essaying the character of Ranu.

Hrishikesh talked about meeting several actors and reading the script to them but everyone refused to play the role. They felt that much like Ranu’s, their career may go down the drain and people will forget them after the release of the film. However, the filmmaker’s efforts did not go in vain and Eshika agreed to play the role.

Hrishikesh also remembered his days of struggle in the industry. He started his career as an actor but could not do anything special and different in acting. Not just that, the filmmaker had to tolerate a lot of things.

He feels that Ranu’s story is similar to his own story and that’s the reason he thought about making a film on her life. Let’s hope that everything works out properly and the audience gets a chance to see the film soon.

