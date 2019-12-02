Ranu Mondal Forgets Lyrics of Her Song, Video Goes Viral

A social media sensation, singer and meme-inspiration Ranu Mondal is the perfect rags to riches story in contemporary times. Hailing from humble beginnings, where she was discovered singing in a melodious voice on a railway platform, she got her big Bollywood break when singer Himesh Reshammiya gave her the opportunity to playback for his upcoming film, Happy Hardy and Heer.

However, ever since fame has touched Ranu, it seems she is always in the news for all the wrong reasons. From apparently appearing pricey to fans post-fame, to becoming memes on social media, fame has touched Ranu in strange ways.

Recently, the online sensation is making headlines where she can be seen forgetting the lyrics to her popular song. In the video, shot for a show, host journalist Barkha Dutt asked Ranu Mondal to present her art for the audience. As Ranu takes the stage, she seemingly forgets the lyrics of the song and she immediately amidst that she has forgotten the words to the song.

In the video, Ranu readily agrees to sing a Himesh Reshammiya song. While she is given the mic to sing, she takes pauses for a while, before admitting, "Oh my god, I forget it."

Ranu was discovered on the platforms of a railway station in Kolkata singing Lata Mangeshkar's hit song Ek Pyar Ka Nagma Hai. Soon after the video became viral, music director Himmesh Reshammiya launched her as a playback singer in Bollywood.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.