Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Ranu Mondal Goes Viral Again with Her Rendition of Tujhe Dekha Toh Yeh Jaana Sanam

Ranu Mondal, whose videos got viral on the internet, is trending again. Thanks to her soulful rendition of 'Tujhe Dekha Toh Yeh Jaana Sanam' from 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge'.

News18.com

Updated:October 30, 2019, 3:32 PM IST
Ranu Mondal Goes Viral Again with Her Rendition of Tujhe Dekha Toh Yeh Jaana Sanam
Image of Ranu Mondal, courtesy of Instagram

Ranu Mondal, who became an internet sensation after being discovered singing Ek Pyaar Ka Nagma Hai at the Ranaghat Railway Station, has trended all over the internet again. The singer recently went to a reality show called Comedy Stars, where she performed the hit song from the 1995 film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge called Tujhe Dekha Toh Yeh Jaana Sanam.

The viral video shows the singer performing a soulful rendition of the song, originally sung by her idol Lata Mangeshkar and Kumar Sanu. The hosts and audience were also seen cheering and clapping for her. The video has over 20,000 views with netizens in the comment section praising her performance.

Check it out below:

Ranu Mondal's rags to riches story is extremely inspirational. After her songs, uploaded by 26-year-old Atindra Choudhary, became viral, she was invited to sing in a reality show in Mumbai. The show was judged by Himesh Reshammiya, who was impressed by her performance. The composer then offered her a chance to record three songs for his film Happy Hardy and Heer. Her songs are titled Teri Meri Kahani, Aadat and Aashiqui Mein Teri 2.0. Teri Meri Kahani is already out and has created a lot of buzz online.

