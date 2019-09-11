Ranu Mondal, Himesh Reshammiya's Teri Meri Kahani is the Perfect Sing Along Song

Internet sensation Ranu Mondal's collaboration with Himesh Reshammiya for the upcoming film Happy, Hardy And Heer has finally dropped on YouTube and its worth the wait to say the least.

The romantic track, which is rendered beautifully in Ranu and Himesh's voice seemingly forms the emotional core of the two characters' love story. The music is soft and easy listen, while Ranu's magical voice takes the centre.

Overlaying the song is Himesh and lead actress, Sonia Mann's, once-strong-relationship-gone-sour story, which lends itself to the melancholy that Ranu's voice brings to the table. Coupled with Himesh's strong and melodious voice and easy tempo music, Teri Meri Kahani is sure to win hearts.

You can check out the video of Teri Meri Kahani here:

It was just a few weeks ago that a video featuring Ranu, singing Lata Mangeshkar's evergreen song Ek Pyaar Ka Nagma Hai on a railway platform, went viral online.

This caught the attention of many channels and music composers, including Himesh who offered to launch her in Bollywood as a playback singer. She has even recorded an episode for the reality show Superstar Singer.

"I used to learn songs from Lata Mangeshkar. She didn't teach me but I learnt from the radio and cassettes," said Ranu in an interview with IANS earlier.

Now, two other songs featuring Ranu from Happy Hardy And Heer will release in the coming times.

