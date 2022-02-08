Ranu Mondal Joins Pushpa Craze, Dances on Srivalli Song

Internet sensation Ranu Mondal is back again in the headlines with viral content. Following her Bachpan Ka Pyar and Sinhalese song Manike Mage Hithe rendition, she has now come up with a video in which she is seen dancing to the tunes of Srivalli song from Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Pushpa: The Rise. Srivalli, sung by Sid Sriram in Telugu and Javed Ali for the Hindi version, has become an inspiration for many viral videos on the internet.

In the video, Ranu Mondal is seen copying the hook steps performed by Allu Arjun in Srivalli song which has been trending on social media since its release. Ranu aligns her body to do sliding hook step as the song progresses. She seems to be enjoying the number as she dances with full enthusiasm. She is seen holding a stick as she dances in a saree. It seems that the video has been shot in a village.

Besides Ranu, many internet sensations and several other celebrities have shared their take on the Srivalli trend. Allu Arjun and Pushpa’s fandom includes several actors, cricketers and internet influencers. The songs of the film, released in December 2021, is still trending on YouTube and has become an inspiration for Instagram reels.

People are now sharing Ranu Mondal’s video on social media platforms. Often, she becomes the target of trolls but it seems that Ranu does not care about them. She continues to try hand on viral songs and video.

Ranu Mondal was discovered singing in a melodious voice on a railway platform in Kolkata. She was singing Lata Mangeshkar’s hit song Ek Pyar Ka Nagma Hai. After her video went viral, she got her big Bollywood break. Singer and composer Himesh Reshammiya gave her the opportunity to do playback singing for his upcoming film, Happy Hardy and Heer.

