Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Woman Whose Rendition of Lata Mangeshkar Classic Went Viral Records Song for Himesh Reshammiya

Ranu Mondal shot to fame after her video singing Lata Mangeshkar's 'Ek Pyaar Ka Nagma Hai' at a railway platform went viral online.

IANS

Updated:August 24, 2019, 7:35 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Woman Whose Rendition of Lata Mangeshkar Classic Went Viral Records Song for Himesh Reshammiya
Image courtesy: Instagram/Viral Bhayani
Loading...

Singer-composer Himesh Reshammiya feels that Ranu Mondal, who became an Internet sensation after her video of singing the evergreen Lata Mangeshkar hit, Ek pyaar ka nagma hai, went viral, has a gods gift. He has offered her to sing in his upcoming movie Happy Hardy and Heer.

Ranu will make an appearance on Superstar Singer and meet the kids and judges, including Himesh.

"Salman (Khan) bhai's father Salim uncle once advised me that whenever in life I come across a talented person, I should never let that person go and keep him/her close to me. He advised me to help that person grow his/her talent," Himesh said.

"Today, I met Ranuji and I feel that she is blessed with divinity. Her singing was mesmerising and I could not stop myself from offering her the best I could. She has a god's gift which needs to be shared with the world and by singing in my upcoming movie, ‘Happy Hardy and Heer', I think I will help her voice reach everyone."

The song is titled Teri meri kahani.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram