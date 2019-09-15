Ranu Mondal Reacts to Lata Mangeshkar's 'Imitation' Comment, Akshay Kumar Glad to Be on Son's Speed Dial

Ranu Mondal became an internet sensation after a video of her singing Ek Pyaar Ka Nagma Hain by legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar went viral. When Lata Mangeshkar was asked about Mondal, she had said that "imitation is not a reliable and durable companion for success." In a recent interview Ranu commented on Mangeshkar's views about her.

Read: Internet Sensation Ranu Mondal Speaks Out on Lata Mangeshkar's 'Imitation' Comment

Akshay Kumar's son Aarav turned 17 on Sunday, and the proud father took a moment to assess his parenting skills. Posting a picture of his teenage son, the Bollywood actor wrote about how he is happy to have built a close bond with his son.

Read: On Aarav's Birthday, Akshay Kumar Says He is Glad to Be on His Son's Speed Dial

On his gym trainer Prashant Sawant's birthday, Varun Dhawan broke into an impromptu dance to the song Tum Toh Thehre Pardesi by Altaf Raja. The video starts with the two dancing, and Varun's trainer later bends down and starts doing push-ups, and the actor climbs on him. All this while singing the song out loud.

Read: Varun Dhawan Dances Hilariously To 'Tum Toh Thehre Pardesi' With Gym Trainer; See Video

After becoming the biggest opener of Ayushmann Khurrana's career, his latest release Dream Girl is going great guns at the box office. The film earned Rs 10.05 crores on its opening day, and on Saturday, the revenue jumped to Rs 16.42 crore. Saturday's figures show that the film is all set for a great weekend, and might see a bigger jump on Sunday. The total two-day earnings of Dream Girl is Rs 26.47 crore.

Read: Dream Girl Box Office: Ayushmann Khurrana Film Takes a Big Leap on Day 2

Actor Avinash Sachdev has entered the celebrity couple dance reality show, Nach Baliye 9, through wildcard with Palak Puruswami. Right after their entry, one of the judges Raveena Tandon asked Avinash about his past relationship. The actor took it sportingly, and revealed the reason behind his break-up with actress Rubina Dilaik.

Read: Avinash Sachdev Reveals on Nach Baliye 9 Why He Broke Up with Rubina Dilaik

