Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Ranu Mondal Records Another Song 'Aadat' for Himesh Reshammiya's Happy Hardy And Heer

Himesh Reshammiya recorded another track with Ranu Mondal titled 'Aadat' for his upcoming film 'Happy Hardy And Heer.'

News18.com

Updated:August 31, 2019, 9:24 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Ranu Mondal Records Another Song 'Aadat' for Himesh Reshammiya's Happy Hardy And Heer
Image of Ranu Mondal, Happy Hardy and Heer Poster, courtesy of Instagram
Loading...

Viral singing sensation Ranu Mondal has recorded a second song with music composer Himesh Reshammiya, for the latter's upcoming film Happy Hardy And Heer. Himesh took to his Instagram on Friday and shared a video from the recording sessions of the track titled Aadat. In the video, Ranu can be seen getting cued into the music by Himesh as she breaks into a melodious rendition of the track composed by the latter.

Readers will recall that Ranu had already recorded Teri Meri Kahani earlier with Himesh.

Read: Salman Khan Gifts Viral Singing Sensation Ranu Mondal a House, Offers Dabangg 3 Song: Report

Also read: Salman Khan Didn't Gift Flat to Ranu Mandal, Says Ranaghat Club Member Who Posted Her Viral Video

Sharing the BTS video of Aadat featuring Ranu, Himesh wrote on Instagram, "After the epic blockbuster track teri meri kahani , Recorded another track Aadat from happy hardy and heer in the divine voice of Ranu mandol , here’s the glimpse of the song , the alaap and voice over is the theme of happy hardy and heer , thanks for all your love and support (sic)."

Ranu, a singer who used to sing songs of Lata Mangeshkar sitting on the platform of Ranaghat station is now an internet sensation thanks to social media. A lot of credit also goes to Atindra Chakraborty, who shot Ranu's video singing Lata's soulful number Ek Pyaar Ka Nagma Hai and Tapan Das from Amra Shobai Shaitan club, who shared the video on social media.

The video went viral in no time and turned Ranu into a singing sensation on the internet. It also paved way for her phenomenal rise from a street singer to her debut as a playback singer in Bollywood.

(With inputs from IANS)

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram