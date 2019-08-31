Ranu Mondal Records Another Song 'Aadat' for Himesh Reshammiya's Happy Hardy And Heer

Viral singing sensation Ranu Mondal has recorded a second song with music composer Himesh Reshammiya, for the latter's upcoming film Happy Hardy And Heer. Himesh took to his Instagram on Friday and shared a video from the recording sessions of the track titled Aadat. In the video, Ranu can be seen getting cued into the music by Himesh as she breaks into a melodious rendition of the track composed by the latter.

Readers will recall that Ranu had already recorded Teri Meri Kahani earlier with Himesh.

Sharing the BTS video of Aadat featuring Ranu, Himesh wrote on Instagram, "After the epic blockbuster track teri meri kahani , Recorded another track Aadat from happy hardy and heer in the divine voice of Ranu mandol , here’s the glimpse of the song , the alaap and voice over is the theme of happy hardy and heer , thanks for all your love and support (sic)."

Ranu, a singer who used to sing songs of Lata Mangeshkar sitting on the platform of Ranaghat station is now an internet sensation thanks to social media. A lot of credit also goes to Atindra Chakraborty, who shot Ranu's video singing Lata's soulful number Ek Pyaar Ka Nagma Hai and Tapan Das from Amra Shobai Shaitan club, who shared the video on social media.

The video went viral in no time and turned Ranu into a singing sensation on the internet. It also paved way for her phenomenal rise from a street singer to her debut as a playback singer in Bollywood.

