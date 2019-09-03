Singing sensation Ranu Mondal has already recorded two Bollywood tracks for Himesh Reshammiya's upcoming film Happy Hardy And Heer and now the singer, whose voice is being likened to that of Lata Mangeshkar, has collaborated with the music composer for a third time.

Ranu and Himesh were seen recording a recreated version of 36 China Town's track Aashiqui Mein Teri and the latter shared a video from the recording studio. Writing alongside the video, Himesh thanked lord Ganesha and his fans for accepting Ranu and her music abilities with open hearts.

He captioned the post as: "Production of the song is in progress , this is just a scratch / thank you dear people of the globe for bringing this unadulterated smile on Ranu ji s face , her versitality and confidence is growing with each song , The recreation of Aashiqui Mein Teri from happy hardy and heer is a proof , lots of love , wishing all of you a very Happy Ganesh Chaturthi."

