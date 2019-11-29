Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Ranu Mondal's Daughter Replies to Trolls Attacking Singer, Says 'I Feel Sad'

Recently, a photo, which projected Ranu as wearing extremely loud make-up, went viral, drawing social media memes and trolls.

IANS

Updated:November 29, 2019, 7:36 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Ranu Mondal's Daughter Replies to Trolls Attacking Singer, Says 'I Feel Sad'
Recently, a photo, which projected Ranu as wearing extremely loud make-up, went viral, drawing social media memes and trolls.

Internet singing sensation Ranu Mondal's daughter Elizabeth Sathi Roy has hit back at netizens who have been attacking her mother with trolls and memes on social media lately. Recently, a photo, which projected Ranu as wearing extremely loud make-up, went viral, drawing social media memes and trolls. The beauty parlour that had done Ranu's make-up subsequently claimed the image was fake.

"I feel sad that she is being trolled this way. It is true that maa has always had an attitude problem, which is why she sometimes invites trouble. But it is very sad that a person who has struggled so much in her life and has finally started getting a taste of success, is being trolled so much," Sathi told IANS.

Sathi also does not approve of the idea of making her mother walk the ramp. "Was it necessary to make her walk the ramp? Why are they doing this? She is a singer, not a model. People are mimicking her, it's so cheap. I don't think they should be doing this to her. She does not belong to a hi-fi family. She comes from a financially backward family and she never got a chance to groom herself for the glamorous world of Bollywood. She used to sing on the streets and has suddenly shot to fame. She never got a chance to do a makeover of her looks or even brush up her talent," said Sathi.

She continued, "I feel there is a reason behind all the trolling. Ma recently told someone who asked for a selfie not to touch her. I think people are offended with her for behaving that way, because it is the common people who contributed in making her famous, by making her video go viral on social media. Maybe they are venting that anger by trolling her and creating memes."

However, Sathi is hopeful that no matter how much negativity or trolling happens, people will always love Ranu for her music and listen to her songs.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram