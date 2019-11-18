Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Ranu Mondal's Makeover Goes Wrong, Netizens Troll Her For the Extreme Change

After a video of her being rude to a fan went viral, Ranu Mondal is now in the buzz again. This time it is over her extreme makeover which hasn't gone down well with the netizens.

News18.com

Updated:November 18, 2019, 3:54 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Ranu Mondal's Makeover Goes Wrong, Netizens Troll Her For the Extreme Change
After a video of her being rude to a fan went viral, Ranu Mondal is now in the buzz again. This time it is over her extreme makeover which hasn't gone down well with the netizens.

Internet sensation Ranu Mondal has been met with a string of trolls on social media over the past few days for several reasons. Currently, she is making headlines for her latest makeover, which did not go down well with netizens. A lot of pictures are doing the rounds on the internet in which Ranu is seen dressed up in a lehenga with her make-up a bit too overdone.

Social media users even created memes on her make-up, referring to projects like "The Nun", "Joker" and "Game of Thrones".

A user commented, "When someone puts non removable golden colour on my face on Holi." Another one wrote, "She should endorse fairness cream." Some even called her "Lady Joker".

Ranu became an overnight social media sensation after a video of her singing Lata Mangeshkar's soulful number Ek Pyaar Ka Nagma Hai at Ranaghat railway platform went viral on the Internet. She has now recorded several tracks for Bollywood singer-composer Himesh Reshammiya's upcoming film, Happy Hardy and Heer.

Last week, a video of her misbehaving with a fan who asked her for a picture had gone viral.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram