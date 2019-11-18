Ranu Mondal's Makeover Goes Wrong, Netizens Troll Her For the Extreme Change

Internet sensation Ranu Mondal has been met with a string of trolls on social media over the past few days for several reasons. Currently, she is making headlines for her latest makeover, which did not go down well with netizens. A lot of pictures are doing the rounds on the internet in which Ranu is seen dressed up in a lehenga with her make-up a bit too overdone.

oscar award 2020 for best make up artist goes to #ranumondal #RanuMandal pic.twitter.com/0gVWf2ysmi — Abhi sonne (@AbhiSonne) November 16, 2019

Social media users even created memes on her make-up, referring to projects like "The Nun", "Joker" and "Game of Thrones".

A user commented, "When someone puts non removable golden colour on my face on Holi." Another one wrote, "She should endorse fairness cream." Some even called her "Lady Joker".

#RanuMandal is ready to play the role of The nun biopic ❤️ pic.twitter.com/G3ISxs1X22#RanuMandal — PANKAJ SINGH (@HinduRajput4) November 17, 2019

Ranu became an overnight social media sensation after a video of her singing Lata Mangeshkar's soulful number Ek Pyaar Ka Nagma Hai at Ranaghat railway platform went viral on the Internet. She has now recorded several tracks for Bollywood singer-composer Himesh Reshammiya's upcoming film, Happy Hardy and Heer.

Last week, a video of her misbehaving with a fan who asked her for a picture had gone viral.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.