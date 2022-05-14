Times When Rajinikanth And Chiranjeevi Shared The Screen Space

Superstar Rajinikanth and megastar Chiranjeevi have come a long way in the industry. Over the last several decades, the two superstars have given numerous hits. Interestingly, the two superstars acted in several films back in the day. Let’s have a look at the films and their stories.

Ranuva Veeran: It is a Tamil language action drama film directed by S.P. Muthuraman. The movie stars Rajinikanth, Chiranjeevi and Sridevi. It was released on October 27, 1981, on the occasion of Deepavali. The story revolves around a young military man who returns to his village which is often terrorised by criminal gangs. This film was released along with six other movies but it triumphed at the box office.

Bandipotu Simham: The action movie was released on May 21, 1982. Bandipotu Simham is the dubbed version of the Tamil movie Ranuva Veeran in which Rajinikanth and Sridevi played the lead roles. Chiranjeevi played the anti hero in this movie. The story revolved around Rajinikanth and Chiranjeevi, who were friends and the former’s sister, who likes Chiru, marries him and they have a kid.

Not long after that, she comes to know that Chiru is not the same good guy she liked and she dies. Rajinikanth is now on the lookout for Chiru and his gang who are robbing people. Chiru wants to get his son back from Rajinikanth and in due process gets killed in the end at the hands of his son.

Kaali: The 1980 action film, directed by I.V. Sasi and produced by Hem-Nag, featured Rajinikanth, Seema, Fatafat Jayalakshmi and Subha. The film was simultaneously made in Tamil and Telugu language with Chiranjeevi replacing Vijayakumar in Telugu. Kaali ran for 56 days in Chennai but was considered a box office failure.

Rajinikanth will be seen next in Thalaivar 169. It is directed by Nelson Dilip Kumar and produced by Kalanidhi Maran. Anirudh Ravichander will score music for the film

Chiranjeevi will next be seen in his political thriller Godfather. It is directed by Mohan Raja and produced by Konidela Production Company and Super Good Films. The film is a remake of the 2019 Malayalam film Lucifer. The film stars Chiranjeevi in the lead role along with Nayanthara, Salman Khan and Satyadev Kancharana.

