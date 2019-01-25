English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Ranveer, Alia Set the Stage on Fire at the Music Launch of Gully Boy
In keeping with the theme of their forthcoming release Gully Boy, Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt performed live at the music launch of the film with rappers amid much fanfare.
In keeping with the theme of their forthcoming release Gully Boy, Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt performed live at the music launch of the film with rappers amid much fan fare Thursday night.
The grand music launch of the film was held at the Richardson & Cruddas in Byculla.
Besides the team of "Gully Boy" including director Zoya Akhtar and producer Farhan Akhtar, Shweta Bachchan Nanda too was in attendance at the music launch event.
Donning a green skirt and vibrant top, Alia apologised for starting the event late and cheered and hyped up the crowd.
Then Ranveer arrived on the stage post 9 pm, wearing a silver jacket and neon green sweatshirt and tracks.
"It is a big day for Indian hip hop. The hip hop scene here is going to change from today. We are going to have a blast. Let me invite the 'asli hip hop' crew on stage," Ranveer said.
The actor, who performed on the song "Apna Time Aayega", was at his energetic best. There are 18 songs in the album of the film.
Rapper Divine and Naezy from whose life the film is inspired, performed at the event along with their original Gully gang.
The team of "Gully Boy" including Alia, Ranveer, Zoya joined all the rappers on stage for their last performance on the hit track "Apna Time Aayega".
"Gully Boy" is the story of a rapper from the streets of Mumbai who dreams of making it big. In the film, Ranveer plays a budding street rapper from the slums of Mumbai while Alia, who has been cast opposite him essays the role of an aspiring medical student.
It also stars Kalki Koechlin, Vijay Raaz in pivotal role and will release on February 14.
