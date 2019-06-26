Ranveer and Deepika to Shoot 83 Final Match at Lord's Post ICC World Cup 2019

Actor Ranveer Singh who is currently shooting for his upcoming film, ‘83 in the UK, will reportedly shoot the final match of the 1983 cricket World Cup at the Lord’s after ICC Cricket World Cup wraps up on July 14. Notably, the film, which has become the talk of the town, showcases India's journey towards winning the World Cup trophy in 1983.

According to a report in Mid-Day, a source from the creative team of the film has said that the director Kabir Khan has designed the schedule in such a way that the unit will finish filming pivotal matches by mid-July. The source has added, "By then, the ongoing World Cup will wrap up. The unit will then head to Lord’s to shoot the 1983 World Cup final, which forms the climax of the sports drama.”

Notably, the film will see Ranveer playing Team India captain Kapil Dev. The film will also see Deepika Padukone essay the role of Romi Dev in the film.

The source further confirmed that a major scene will be shot showing Romi walking out of the stadium midway, assuming that India would lose the match. Based on real life events, Romi had then tried to re-enter the stadium but was unable to do so as she had given her pass away.

Ranveer Singh was recently seen celebrating 36 years of India’s World Cup victory by sharing a video of the making of the film on Instagram. He captioned the video, “36 years ago on this day, India turned the world upside down!!! #ThisIs83 @83thefilm @kabirkhankk.”

Directed by Kabir Khan, the film is scheduled to hit theatres on April 10 next year. The film will also see Tahir Raj Bhasin, Saqib Saleem, Jiiva, Ammy Virk, Harrdy Sandhu, Pankaj Tripathi, Saqib Saleem, Sahil Khattar and Chirag Patil in pivotal roles.