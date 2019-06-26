Ranveer and Deepika to Shoot 83 Final Match at Lord's Post ICC World Cup 2019
The film will see Ranveer playing Team India captain Kapil Dev. The film will also see Deepika Padukone essay the role of Romi Dev in the film.
After wrapping up her first movie as a producer and actor, actress Deepika Padukone flew to London and has confirmed that she will be playing the role of Kapil Dev's wife Romi Bhatia in the Kabir Khan helmed '83 which also stars Deepika Padukone's real-life husband Ranveer Singh as Kapil Dev.
Actor Ranveer Singh who is currently shooting for his upcoming film, ‘83 in the UK, will reportedly shoot the final match of the 1983 cricket World Cup at the Lord’s after ICC Cricket World Cup wraps up on July 14. Notably, the film, which has become the talk of the town, showcases India's journey towards winning the World Cup trophy in 1983.
According to a report in Mid-Day, a source from the creative team of the film has said that the director Kabir Khan has designed the schedule in such a way that the unit will finish filming pivotal matches by mid-July. The source has added, "By then, the ongoing World Cup will wrap up. The unit will then head to Lord’s to shoot the 1983 World Cup final, which forms the climax of the sports drama.”
Notably, the film will see Ranveer playing Team India captain Kapil Dev. The film will also see Deepika Padukone essay the role of Romi Dev in the film.
The source further confirmed that a major scene will be shot showing Romi walking out of the stadium midway, assuming that India would lose the match. Based on real life events, Romi had then tried to re-enter the stadium but was unable to do so as she had given her pass away.
Ranveer Singh was recently seen celebrating 36 years of India’s World Cup victory by sharing a video of the making of the film on Instagram. He captioned the video, “36 years ago on this day, India turned the world upside down!!! #ThisIs83 @83thefilm @kabirkhankk.”
Directed by Kabir Khan, the film is scheduled to hit theatres on April 10 next year. The film will also see Tahir Raj Bhasin, Saqib Saleem, Jiiva, Ammy Virk, Harrdy Sandhu, Pankaj Tripathi, Saqib Saleem, Sahil Khattar and Chirag Patil in pivotal roles.
Also Watch
-
Kabir Singh Review: Shahid Kapoor is Convincing as a Violent, Passionate Lover
-
Friday 14 June , 2019
Film-maker Fridays: "I Had to Live up to Mr Bachchan’s Expectations," Says Sujoy Ghosh
-
Tuesday 18 June , 2019
Best Of MTV Movie Awards: Body Positivity, Stunt Doubles And Strong Women
-
Monday 17 June , 2019
Mohit Raina On His Web Series 'Kaafir'
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
T-Series Reacts On Crossing 100mn Subscribers on YouTube
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Please Don't Bully Me, Says Lexi Rabe Who Played Tony Stark's Daughter in Avengers Endgame
- Now Pay a Fine of Rs 10,000 for not Letting Ambulance Pass, Drink & Drive as Per Updated Motor Bill
- You Can Now Get Your ‘Made to Order’ Lenovo ThinkPad Laptop; Over 1,00,000 Configuration Options in Tow
- Pakistan's Eerily Similar Results to 1992 World Cup Win Has Fans Praying For Another Miracle
- Shah Rukh Khan Rides BMW Motorcycle, Gives Safety Message to Fans - Watch Video
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s