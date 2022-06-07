Ranveer Brar: I Lived With Gay Servers for 13-14 Years And It Was Just Beautiful to Be Around Them

Chef Ranveer Brar, who recently made his acting debut with Amazon Prime Video’s Modern Love Mumbai, has been garnering a lot of praise from the audience for his role as a gay chef in Hansal Mehta’s ‘Baai’. The story focuses on the gay love story of Manzar (Pratik Gandhi) and Rajveer (Ranveer Brar) and how the former has hidden his sexuality from his Baai (his grandmother, played by Tanuja).

In a conversation with us, Ranveer said that during his initial days as a chef in New York, he worked with a lot of servers who were gay, and that helped him understand his character of Rajveer much better.

“In my first restaurant in the US that I opened, we had 18 servers and all of them were gay. I lived with them for 13-14 years, a lot of them were married and it was just beautiful to be around them and I just drew into that aspect of those years of my life with a lot of respect and a lot of understanding of their expression of love and of course with the space that Pratik and Hansal sir gave me to be able to do what I wanted to do.”

Since this was Ranveer’s first project as an actor, he also spoke about any challenges he might have faced.

“I think the biggest challenge obviously is when you are trying to do something which you normally don’t know how to. Hansal sir put that bit to rest pretty early when he said, “I know you’ll be able to do it”. So very nonchalantly he dismissed that it was even a concern that I could act. So I felt at ease also and I felt a lot of pressure also.”

‘Baai’ also stars Pratik Gandhi and veteran actor Tanuja. The other stories in the anthology star actors like Fatima Sana Sheikh, Sarika, Masaba Gupta, and Arshad Warsi among many others.

