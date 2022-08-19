Ranveer-Deepika Twin In White As They Perform Griha Pravesh Pooja At Their New Home; Pics

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are one of Bollywood’s most loved couples. They never fail to leave everyone in awe with their love-filled moments. The two have been living in a Mumbai high-rise ever since they got married. However, the duo recently held an intimate griha pravesh pooja for their new Alibaug home. Reportedly, the pooja was attended only by the family members of the two actors.

On Friday, Ranveer took to his Instagram stories to share a glimpse of the griha pravesh pooja. In the clicks, both, Ranveer and Deepika can be seen twinning in white as they perform the rituals. While the duo’s faces cannot be seen in any of the clicks, the two can be seen holding hands in one of the pictures. In one picture, Ranveer and Deepika can also be seen opening the door of their new house. In the caption, Ranveer dropped a red heart, a folded hands, a house and an evil eye emoji.

Deepika and Ranveer doing pooja for their new house pic.twitter.com/NaKK6x2PzW — LYLIA (@deepikamagical) August 19, 2022

Via Ranveer Singh on Instagram A pooja for their new home ❤️ pic.twitter.com/cC9t9JIAkE — Team DP Malaysia (@TeamDeepikaMY_) August 19, 2022

Meanwhile, in July this year, it was also reported that Singh and his father Jugjeet Sundersingh Bhavnani’s firm named Oh Five Oh Media Works LLP finalised a deal to purchase an apartment for Rs 119 crore in Mumbai. Reportedly, it is a sea-view luxury quadruplex apartment that spreads across the 16th, 17th, 18th and 19th floors of the building. It comes with 19 parking slots in the building. The apartment has a total of 11,266 sq ft of carpet area and a 1,300 sq ft exclusive terrace. Ranveer and his father’s firm has paid a total stamp duty worth Rs 7.13 crore for the transaction. Whereas, the total amount paid for the quadruplex is Rs 118.94 crore.

On the work front, Ranveer will be next seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani along with Alia Bhatt. The film is directed by Karan Johar and also stars Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan. The film is scheduled to release on February 10 next year. Apart from this, Ranveer also has Cirkus in his pipeline along with Pooja Hegde. Meanwhile, Ranveer is also likely to fill in the shoes of Mukesh Khanna to be the next Shaktimaan. However, there is no official confirmation so far.

On the other hand, Deepika Padukone has several projects in her pipeline too. She will be next seen in Siddharth Anand’s Pathaan opposite Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham. Besides this, the actress has also been shooting for Project K with Prabhas. Deepika also has Fighter with Hrithik Roshan and the Hindi remake of The Intern alongside Amitabh Bachchan in her kitty.

