Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone are 'Selfishly Focused' On Careers, Not Thinking About Kids

When Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone tied the knot in a fairy tale wedding in Tuscany last year, fans and well-wishers rejoiced as he couple looked like a match made in heaven. However, it was soon followed by rumours of Deepika expecting her first child. Deepika recently addressed it all and expressed disappointment on the ‘expectation’ society has from ‘newly-weds,’ adding that the two are ‘Selfishly focused’ on their respective careers right now.

Despite public appearances and hectic travelling, rumours refused to die down. Recently, during an interaction with HT Café, the actress pointed out the very prevalent but sad mentality of the society where people expect a couple to have a kid as soon as the get married, or else start spreading rumours around it. She said, “I think it’s sad that society kind of puts itself and people in this rut that okay you are dating for so long toh shaadi kab hogi, shaadi ke baad bacche and then grandchildren. It’s almost like it’s the said expectation.”

The actress said that she is not at all surprised with this trend of people expecting a kid more than you do. Deepika added that they do plan to have kids but right now career is their priority. "Do we intent on having children? Of course, we do, we both love kids. But do we intend on having children anytime soon? Absolutely not! We’re too selfishly at this point focused on our careers and I don’t think it would be fair to have kids at this point. We’re not even thinking about kids," she added.

Deepika and ranveer will be seen together in the movie '83, their first collaboration after being hitched. Deepika will also star in Meghna Gulzar's Chhapaak, based on acid attack survivor Laxmi.

