'Ranveer is Not Afraid to Cry. That's What Got Me,' Says Deepika Padukone

Ranveer Singh is known for wearing his heart on his sleeve. The actor is this big bundle of energy and is never afraid to express how he feels. On the other hand, Deepika Padukone is known for being poised and calm at all times, carrying a certain grace whenever she is in public.

They say opposites attract, and it turns out that Ranveer's ability to genuinely show his emotions is a major reason why Deepika decided he was the man for her. The actress revealed in an interview with Vogue magazine that it was the genuineness of Ranveer that drew her towards him.

The Chhapaak star said that with Ranveer around, there is no holding back. Deepika said, "There is no pretense with him, no holding back... People hate him or love him for that, but that's who he is. He's genuine... very good at articulating his feelings. He's not afraid to cry. That's what got me."

Deepika and Ranveer have worked in three films together and now, they will be seen together again in the upcoming film, '83. The pair tied the knot in November last year, after several years of dating. They are one of the power couples in Bollywood and continue to make headlines with their adorable chemistry.

The actress also spoke about her own career graph and stated that she has also had failures while working in the industry and that she had no mentor. But she remained determined and that is what kept her going.

In the interview to Vogue India, Deepika also clarified that she will not work or associate with anyone accused of sexual misconduct. When asked if she would be willing to work with a person who has been accused of sexual misconduct, she responded, "No! I would not."

