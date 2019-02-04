LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
1-min read

Ranveer Singh's '83: Former Cricketer Sandeep Patil's Son Chirag Patil to Play Him in the Film

'83 follows how, under the then newly-appointed captain Kapil Dev, the Indian cricket team defeated West Indies in the final of the World Cup in 1983.

News18.com

Updated:February 4, 2019, 1:04 PM IST
After South actor Jiiva, former cricketer Sandeep Patil's son Chirag Patil has joined the director Kabir Khan's '83 World Cup film. Chirag will play his father, who was a middle-order batsman in the Team India.

Chirag, who has worked in a couple of Marathi and Hindi films, can’t wait to take the field under film's leading man Ranveer Singh who is stepping into captain Kapil Dev’s shoes.

“I’m really excited, the ’83 World Cup win is considered a milestone in Indian history and to be a part of that team is a dream come true and playing my father who’s my hero is just awesome. I don’t think any actor has ever played his father on screen, I’m a first,” he said.

Chirag has never played cricket professionally and admitted that he was a little nervous initially when the role was offered to him.

“Ballu uncle (Balwinder Sandhu) and his team have been training us since August. I also took some training sessions at Chandrakant Pandit’s Cricket Academy (CPCC) whenever free time. The best cricket coach in India stays in my house and that’s a big help. Right now the focus is to train well and get my father’s style right.” And after that-Sachin Tendulkar had once told me, 'Give your best and leave the rest to God.' I follow that philosophy,” he said.

Recently, Punjabi actor Ammy Virk was roped in for the role of Balwinder Singh Sandhu. It is supposed to be Virk’s Bollywood debut. Ranveer will play the former Indian skipper Kapil Dev in the film. A number of cricketers from the squad have also been working with actors behind the scenes to train them. Kapil Dev, Madan Lal, Yashpal Sharma and Balwinder Sandhu have lent support to the film.

