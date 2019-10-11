Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

Ranveer Singh Abides by This Dress Code When Meeting Deepika Padukone's Family

At an event, Deepika Padukone was asked questions about Ranveer Singh's eclectic fashion statements and how he dresses when he meets her family.

Trending Desk

Updated:October 11, 2019, 12:02 PM IST
image of deepika padukone, ranveer singh, courtesy of Instagram

Deepika Padukone, who is considered to be one of the sexiest actors in the Bollywood, never fails to wow her fans with her looks. Be it Deepika or her actor husband Ranveer Singh, the couple also grab the limelight whenever they walk out in public.

Recently, at The Print’s Off The Cuff chat show, Deepika was asked questions about Ranveer's eclectic fashion statements and how he dresses when he meet the Padukones.

The Chennai Express star said Ranveer has to dress according to the Padukone family wardrobe when he is with her parents. "When he’s with my parents, that’s his look. If it’s a specific family event then there’s Padukone family wardrobe which is black pants, blue jeans white crisp shirts, round neck T-shirts," she said

Talking about the intelligent side of Ranveer, the Padmaavat actor added, "There is an extremely quiet, vulnerable and intelligent side to him that I guess people don’t get to see very often. He’s extremely expressive, a lot of directors get to see that side of him as well.”

When asked about her fashion choices, Deepika said, “I don’t get it, I wear a white shirt and blue jeans, they’ll be like so boring, why can’t she try something fun? And when I try something fun, it’s like oh now she is trying to be like her husband, she should just stick to doing the classic stuff she always does. What do you want?”

Deepika, who has been quite vocal about her battle with anxiety and depression, said she would love to produce a movie on mental health.

“I would love to produce something. Being someone who has experienced it I am looking out for that. But, I need people who also work in the field of mental health, understand nuances, can interpret them…,” said the actor.

She further said that it was her mother who could feel there is a problem and later diagnosed it. “One is knowing what you are going through and diagnosing it, and the second is acceptance. Often families are ashamed and people are stopped from seeking help ," she added.

On work front, Deepika will be seen in Chhapaak. A story based on the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. The Meghna Gulzar directorial will release on January 10, 2020.

