Ranveer Singh Says That He Is A Big Trash Talker
Ranveer Singh during launch of movie '83' at JW Marriott Hotel On Wednesday, September 27, 2017 in Mumbai. (Image: Yogen Shah)
Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh calls himself "a big trash talker" and says that he has no control over it. Ranveer was speaking at an event on Friday here where Premier League announced him as their brand ambassador in India.
The film star said there is much banter among Bollywood actors when it comes to watching football matches. "There is banter for sure. Banter is one of my favourite things. I am a big trash talker and sometimes even in formal sort of engagements, I am not able to control my verbal diarrhea. Abhishek Bachchan and Arjun Kapoor are both big Chelsea fans... so, we go back and forth bantering each other," Ranveer said.
Talking about his stint as the brand ambassador of the Premiere League in India, Ranveer said: "It is a matter of great honour and huge privilege. I genuinely believe this is the best league in the world."
He said he has been into the Premiere League for 17-18 years and with his appointment as its brand ambassador, he understands his role in growth and development of sports culture in India.
"I thoroughly enjoy it as I get to watch matches, to be part of these wonderful initiatives and to meet football legends... so it is a real treat and surreal. My Twitter bio says 'Living The Dream' and it feels exactly like that," Ranveer said.
Talking about his last released film Padmaavat, Ranveer said, "It's doing something I had never imagined. It's one of those rare films that sort of encompasses everything, be it critical acclaim, commercial success or love of the audience."
He said that Padmaavat is one of those "rare movies" that can be remembered 10-15 years down the line and people will still appreciate it then because of its timeless quality.
Ranveer has an interesting line-up of films which includes Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy, Rohit Shetty's Simmba and Kabir Khan's 83.
