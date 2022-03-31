Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar and Alia Bhatt Among Top 5 Celebrities with Maximum Brand Value

Bollywood stars Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar and Alia Bhatt occupy 3 out of the top 5 positions in the celebrity brand value rankings according to a Duff & Phelps report. While cricketer Virat Kohli occupied the top stop and MS Dhoni came in at number 5, the three Bollywood celebs filled out the other spots in top 5. The brand value of top 20 celebrities in 2021 have been released, with several others movie stars on the list.

Ranveer Singh follows Virat Kohli in the second position, with a brand value of USD 158.3 million. With several new endorsements in 2021, he holds around 35 brands across industries. The Bollywood actor has been made the brand ambassador of crypto currency exchange platform CoinSwitch Kuber and fintech platform Cred.

Akshay Kumar, who holds the third rank with a brand value of USD 139.6 million, has been focusing on brands like Cuemath.com, GOQii and PagarBook, among other new age companies.

Alia Bhatt climbed the ladder to the fourth spot with a brand value of USD 68.1 million, toppling Shah Rukh Khan. The Gangubai Kathiawadi star has become the most valued female celebrity in 2021. She has in her portfolio brands like Blenders Pride, JSW Paints and Kopiko.

Among other Bollywood stars who climbed up in the rankings are Amitabh Bachchan, up from ninth place in 2020 to sixth last year, and Salman Khan who moved a place higher to seventh spot. Deepika Padukone shared the seventh spot for 2021, two places lower than in 2020.

Ayushmann Khurrana, meanwhile, dropped to the ninth spot from sixth in 2020, while Hrithik Roshan remained at number 10. Shah Rukh Khan’s brand value fell sharply, from number 4 in 2020 to 12th in 2021 ($46.3 million).

