Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt Reluctant To Kiss in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt are currently shooting for their upcoming release, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani - the directorial comeback of Karan Johar. Written by Shashank Khaitan, Ishita Moitra, and Sumit Roy, the film is being produced under the banner of Dharma Productions. Both Ranveer and Alia often share BTS (behind the scene) moments with their fans via their social media handles. Recently, we got to know that there is a lip lock in the movie, but the on-screen lovebirds are reluctant to perform it.

A source from the unit told Bollywood Hungama that it is not clear as of now the no-kiss stance that Ranveer and Alia have taken is dictated by their high command or it is their own discomfort. It is being speculated that Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor have asked them to restrict their onscreen intimacy. While another argument presented is that Ranveer and Alia might be feeling shy of kissing in deference to their sense of commitment to their real-life partners. Whatever the reason is, so far the lead pair is reluctant to kiss for KJo’s film.

After Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, which was released five years ago, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani will mark KJo’s return to direction. Apart from Ranveer and Alia, the film also stars Shabana Azmi, Dharmendra, and Jaya Bachchan in pivotal roles. Dharma Productions is aiming to release Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani in theatres on February 10, 2023.

The teaser video for Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, shared by Karan via his social media handles, is quite peppy and has set the mood for the story.

Farah Khan has been bestowed upon the responsibility to choreograph the songs whereas celebrity designer Manish Malhotra has designed the costumes. Pictures that surfaced from the set also featured Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan. Following this, it was revealed that he is one of the assistant directors of the film.

