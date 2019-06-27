Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt Starrer Gully Boy Heads to Film Festival in Melbourne

Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar is set to take her movie Gully Boy, starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, to the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019. The film earned a reputation for its compelling story and turned out to be a success at the box office.

After having won millions of hearts, Zoya will now take the film to the upcoming Indian Film Festival of Melbourne. In its 10th year, the festival will host the revered director and will be showcasing her film in her presence as an ode to one this year’s most compelling films. The director will be present to present her film to Australian audiences and will also be doing an elaborate in conversation on Indian cinema with the audiences. People from all across the country of Australia are expected to be present for her special conversation which is slated to take place on 10th August.

The festival will take place from 8th to 17th August in the cultural capital of Victoria, Melbourne.

Speaking about her attendance, Zoya said, "It’s always great to see Indian cinema travelling and transcending across borders. As a filmmaker, it’s a very rewarding experience and more than that, it’s extremely thrilling to see the celebration of Indian films."

"I’m ecstatic to be invited and to be a part of IFFM 2019 in Melbourne which is a melting pot of cultures. There’s a huge Indian community in Australia and I’m looking forward to take Gully Boy to Australia for a special screening and extending a discuss on cinema with Australian audiences," she added.

