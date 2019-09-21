Gully Boy Is India's Oscar Entry, Ranveer Singh's Slumdog Act Set for the World Stage
Starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt and directed by Zoya Akhtar, Gully Boy has been announced as India’s official entry for the 92nd Academy Awards in the Best International Feature Film category.
Gully Boy is the story of a rapper from the streets of Mumbai who dreams of making it big in the world of music. In the film, Ranveer and Siddhant Chaturvedi play budding street rappers Murad and MC Sher from the slums of Mumbai, while Alia essays the role of Safeena, an aspiring medical student in love with Murad.
The film was not only loved in India but received immense appreciation from the global audience at the Berlin film festival, where it had its world premiere.
Farhan Akhtar took to Twitter to share the news. He wrote, "#GullyBoy has been selected as India’s official entry to the 92nd Oscar Awards. #apnatimeaayega Thank you to the film federation and congratulations #Zoya @kagtireema @ritesh_sid @RanveerOfficial @aliaa08 @SiddhantChturvD @kalkikanmani & cast, crew and hip hop crew (sic)."
#GullyBoy has been selected as India’s official entry to the 92nd Oscar Awards. #apnatimeaayega Thank you to the film federation and congratulations #Zoya @kagtireema @ritesh_sid @RanveerOfficial @aliaa08 @SiddhantChturvD @kalkikanmani & cast, crew and hip hop crew. 🕺🏻 pic.twitter.com/Eyg02iETmG— Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) September 21, 2019
Gully Boy was a critical and commercial success. Released on Valentine’s Day this year, Gully Boy opened with a collection of Rs 19.4 crore on its first day. In two weeks of release, the film earned Rs 220 crore. The film grossed Rs 165.58 crore in India Rs 72.58 crore overseas, taking its worldwide gross to Rs 238.16 crore.
Last year, Rima Das' Village Rockstars was India's official entry to the Best Foreign Film category at the Oscars, however, it was not nominated for top nine films. Whereas, ‘Period. End of Sentence,’ an India-based documentary co-produced by Guneet Monga won the Best Documentary Short Subject at the 91st Academy Awards.
The filmmaker also took to Twitter to congratulate the Gully Boy team.
From India to Oscars “Apna Time Aayega” #GULLYBOY by Zoya Akhtar congratulations @ZoyaAkhtarOff @ritesh_sid @RanveerOfficial @aliaa08 @MrVijayVarma 🇮🇳 2019 India’s entry to @TheAcademy pic.twitter.com/M5TfilEyFO— Guneet Monga (@guneetm) September 21, 2019
The 92nd Academy Awards will take place on February 9, 2020 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, US.
