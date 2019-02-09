English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Zoya Akhtar Attend Gully Boy World Premiere at Berlin Film Festival, See Pics
Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh accompanied director Zoya Akhtar to Germany for the special screening of Gully Boy at Berlinale, which happened on Friday.
Image: Instagram
A week ahead of its release, Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy had its world premiere at the Berlin Film Festival. The film's stars Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh accompanied the director to Germany for the special screening at Berlinale, which happened on Friday. Producer Ritesh Sidhwani attended the premiere, too.
Ahead of their red carpet appearance, the team was seen interacting with world media and going on a city tour. Social media was abuzz with pictures of them as they explored the city and attended the event after that.
While Ranveer chose to be typically unconventional with check trousers, a vibrant pullover and huge glasses, Alia dazzled in a fashionable sequinned bodycon dress.
The film, inspired by the lives of rappers Divine and Naezy, was selected as a part of the Berlinale Special programme, in which Berlinale screens recent works by contemporary filmmakers, as well as documentaries, among other features.
Alia even shared a few stunning pictures on her Instagram as she went around the city. She captioned one of the pictures, “Don’t even try and knock me off my loubs.”
