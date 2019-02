Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt & Zoya Akhtar Talk About Indian Rap Scene

"I find it really sad because I think that we do need platforms for various other forms and genres and artists and that hasn't existed." says Zoya Akhtar. Gully Boy" – a romantic musical drama about the underground Hindi rap scene, based loosely on the lives of Mumbai-based MC's Naezy and Divine. Watch the video to know more about what director Zoya, actor Alia and Ranveer has to say about the rapper scenes in India.