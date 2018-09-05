English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Ranveer Singh Allegedly Loses Cool on Road, Lashes Out at Man for Rash Driving; Watch Video
Ranveer will be next seen in Rohit Shetty and Karan Johar’s upcoming movie Simmba alongside newcomer Sara Ali Khan and Sonu Sood.
(Image: Ranveer Singh/ Yogen Shah)
Actor Ranveer Singh is one star who seldom forgets to smile and greet fans when he meets them outside the gym, a pub or any other public place. Known for being a people's person, the Padmaavat star's positive attitude, friendly nature and infectious energy is what really makes him stand out among other celebrities.
But, allegedly, the Bajirao Mastani actor lost his cool and lashed out at a man for rash driving.
A recent video of Ranveer reprimanding the man for irresponsible driving has gone viral on the Internet. The man in question took to Twitter to share the video in which the Simmba star, who is seated in the front seat next to the driver, can be seen scolding the man for rash driving.
In the post, alongside the video, the Twitter user claimed that Ranveer misbehaved and abused him in front of his family members. He wrote, "Badtameez insaaan. Baat karne ki tameez nahi tum jaise insaan ko ye bhi nahi pata ki kisi ki maa bahan ke saamne itni gaali kon deta hai pagal insaan agar yahi attitude raha to jaldi hi sadak par aa jayega pahle loge se baat karne ki tameez seekh phir hero bannaa flop actor."
However, it hasn't been established as to what did Ranveer exactly say since the audio isn't very clear. But, the actor seems to be in a bad mood, lambasting at the man for irresponsible driving.
As per sources, Ranveer lashed out at the man since he was driving extremely close to his vehicle that the two cars could have collided if the actor's driver hadn't swerved at the right time.
On the work front, Ranveer will be next seen in Rohit Shetty and Karan Johar’s upcoming movie Simmba alongside newcomer Sara Ali Khan and Sonu Sood.
Badtameez insaaan— Aquariussandesh (@aquariussandesh) September 3, 2018
Baat karne ki tameez nahi tum jaise insaan ko ye bhi nahi pata ki kisi ki maa bahan ke saamne itni gaali kon deta hai pagal insaan agar yahi attitude raha to jaldi hi sadak par aa jayega pahle loge se baat karne ki tameez seekh phir hero bannaa flop actor-😡 pic.twitter.com/KgZqnFfE8e
