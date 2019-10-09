Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
2-min read

Ranveer Singh and '83 Team Look Exactly Like 1983 World Cup Squad, Says Coach Rajiv Mehra

'83 is based on India's historic win in the 1983 World Cup against England. The team's fitness coach gave insight into their preparation module for the movie.

News18.com

Updated:October 9, 2019, 1:26 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Ranveer Singh and '83 Team Look Exactly Like 1983 World Cup Squad, Says Coach Rajiv Mehra
'83 is based on India's historic win in the 1983 World Cup against England. The team's fitness coach gave insight into their preparation module for the movie.

The team of '83 recently wrapped up the shooting with a perfect bash in BKC, Mumbai hosted by none other than Deepika Padukone. With the release date approaching soon, the cast's fitness coach revealed the transformation journey of Ranveer Singh and the boys.

Rajiv Mehra, who was a fitness consultant and assistant to Balwinder Sandhu, former cricketer and a part of the 1983 World Cup coached the cast. In a Mirror interview, Rajiv told, "Everyone was aware about their characters but getting the technique right was our responsibility. We had to train them to become their characters physically." Training sessions hit off last August.

Giving an insight to Ranveer's schedule, who joined the sessions in October, he said that the actor used to start his practice session at 8 and continue till noon. Since his weight was 11 kg over weight for the character, he would train at the gym in the latter half of the day followed by swimming. This was done for four months. Since Ranveer also suffered with a niggle in his knee restricting him from running fast, a rehab plan was made too. "The actors represent legends so perfection and technique and physical appearance was required for each and every character," he added.

Talking about the biggest challenge, Rajiv explains that it was to make the cast think like the cricketers they represent followed by toning up their bodies like that of a sportsperson. For that, training in sprinting and body language was given, followed by basics of batting and bowling.

"It was like teaching kids, as we had to start from the basics," Rajiv recalls.

At the end, Rajiv has managed to make them the replica he wished to create as he proudly says, "If you do screen mirroring, things will look exactly like the 1983 World Cup and that’s the USP of this film."

'83 is based on India's iconic win of the World Cup 1983 against England held in England and Wales. The movie stars Ranveer Singh as Kapil Dev, Tahir Raj Bhasin as Sunil Gavaskar. Deepika Padukone plays Ranveer's wife Romi Bhatia. The subsequent cast will be playing the role of other cricketers and the cast includes names like Harrdy Sandhu, Saqib Saleem, Ammy Virk, Jiiva, Sahil Khattar, Chirag Patil, Adinath Kothare, Dhairya Karwa, Dinker Sharma, Jatin Sarna, Boman Irani among others. Pankaj Tripathi too will be seen playing PR. Man Singh, their manager.

The movie is slated to release on April 10, 2020.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram