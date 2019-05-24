Take the pledge to vote

Ranveer Singh and '83 Team to Meet 'Master Blaster' Viv Richards, 'Whispering Death' Michael Holding in London

Director Kabir Khan has arranged for a special meeting with West Indian legends like Gordon Greenidge, Michael holding, Viv Richards, Andy Roberts and Desmond Haynes.

News18.com

Updated:May 24, 2019, 1:32 PM IST
Ranveer Singh and '83 Team to Meet 'Master Blaster' Viv Richards, 'Whispering Death' Michael Holding in London
Ranveer Singh and his cricketing squad in the upcoming sports-drama, '83, will meet real life West Indian squad members, won played the World Cup trophy in 1983, in London soon. Shedding light in the matter, actor-singer Ammy Virk, who essays Balvinder Singh Sandhu in the film, spoke to Mid-day and said that the director, Kabir Khan, has arranged for this special interaction session of the reel-life and real-life cricketers ahead of the film's shoot there.

Virk said that Khan is trying to get iconic players like Michael Holding, Vivian Richards, Desmond Haynes and others to attend these sessions with Singh and the team. He said that the meetings are supposed to make the actors familiar with the techniques of the game and the psyche of the players before the actual matches, so that the effort and expressions can be replicated on screen.

Virk told Mid-day, "The cast and crew are flying down to London on May 27. We have a 10- day practice session in the British capital. The makers are trying to get Gordon Greenidge, Michael holding, Viv Richards, Andy Roberts and Desmond Haynes to attend these sessions. (The idea is to get first- hand accounts) of their techniques and their mind space during the final match. The makers are also hoping that they will be available for a few days during the shoot."

Earlier Singh and team had trained with cricketers like Kapil Dev, Balvinder Singh Sandhu, Mohinder Amarnath and others in Dharamshala during a 10-day session.

'83 is set to release on Good Friday, 2020. Ranveer will essay the role of former Indian cricket team captain, Kapil Dev, in the biopic and as per latest reports, Deepika Padukone will play his wife Romi Bhatia.

Read: Deepika Padukone to Star in and Co-produce Ranveer Singh's '83: Report

