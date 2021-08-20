Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt Begin Shooting for Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani

Gully Boy stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt have once again joined hands to produce magic on screen, this time with Karan Johar’s directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Last month, the filmmaker took to social media to announce the film and now the cast and crew have commenced with the first leg of shooting. Karan will be back to directing after a 5-year hiatus. Ranveer took to Instagram to share a clip with the cast and crew members and announced that they have begun the shoot.

“Shuru ho gayi hai yeh anokhi kahani of Rocky & Rani. Toh dijiye humein apna aashirvaad aur pyaar, aur chaliye iss safar mein hamaare saath! #RockyAurRaniKiPremKahani #RRKPK", read his post. The film also stars Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra, and Shabana Azmi.

The film is written by Ishita Moitra, Shashank Khaitan and Sumit Roy. Johar’s last directorial was Ae Dil Hai Mushkil which was a blockbuster. The movie starred Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Anushka Sharma and Ranbir Kapoor in the lead roles with cameos by Shah Rukh Khan and Fawad Khan. While Karan has previously directed Alia in Student of the Year, it will be his first collaboration with Ranveer. Karan has previously co-produced Ranveer’s Simmba.

Besides this film, Johar is also producing movies “Sooryavanshi", “Brahmastra", “Dostana 2", “Meenakshi Sundareshwar" as well as Madhuri Dixit-starrer web series “Finding Anamika" and season two of “Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives". His other directorial venture is the period drama “Takht", starring Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anil Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar. The film is currently put on hold.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here