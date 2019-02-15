English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Gully Boy: Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt's Film Leaked Online by Tamil Rockers
Gully Boy is the latest victim of cyber pirates Tamil Rockers, which leaked the film hours after its release.
Gully Boy is the latest victim of cyber pirates Tamil Rockers, which leaked the film hours after its release.
Loading...
Zoya Akhtar's directorial, starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, is receiving rave reviews. But the film has become the latest victim of piracy. The entire film was leaked online by Tamil Rockers hours after its release on Thursday.
Tamil Rockers is a website known for leaking new movies online. The website is regularly blocked by The Department of Telecommunication under the directive of the Government of Tamil Nadu but the administrators of the site keep moving to new domains.
Gully Boy, inspired by the lives of rappers Divine and Naezy, was also a part of the prestigious Berlin Film Festival.
The film also features Kalki, Vijay Raaj and Siddhant Chaturvedi in pivotal roles.
Rajeev Masand of News18 rated the film four out of five and wrote, "...authentic, in fact, is a word that’s thrown around quite often in the film. The rappers have integrity and authenticity that is important to them, and they take great pride in repeating that over and over again. Authentic is also the word I’d use to describe the storytelling and the filmmaking. This is a world that the writers have clearly embedded themselves in. This is not an outsider’s view of these people and their lives and homes; this is a keenly observed portrait, a lived-in world and that’s why it never feels fake. The dialogue, the lingo, the punchlines, they’re real."
Follow @news18movies for more
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Tamil Rockers is a website known for leaking new movies online. The website is regularly blocked by The Department of Telecommunication under the directive of the Government of Tamil Nadu but the administrators of the site keep moving to new domains.
Gully Boy, inspired by the lives of rappers Divine and Naezy, was also a part of the prestigious Berlin Film Festival.
The film also features Kalki, Vijay Raaj and Siddhant Chaturvedi in pivotal roles.
Rajeev Masand of News18 rated the film four out of five and wrote, "...authentic, in fact, is a word that’s thrown around quite often in the film. The rappers have integrity and authenticity that is important to them, and they take great pride in repeating that over and over again. Authentic is also the word I’d use to describe the storytelling and the filmmaking. This is a world that the writers have clearly embedded themselves in. This is not an outsider’s view of these people and their lives and homes; this is a keenly observed portrait, a lived-in world and that’s why it never feels fake. The dialogue, the lingo, the punchlines, they’re real."
Follow @news18movies for more
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Apna Time Aaega: Gully Ki Awaaz, The Rappers Of Mumbai
-
Thursday 14 February , 2019
Gully Boy Movie Review: An Extremely Entertaining Watch
-
Sunday 10 February , 2019
Walking Book Fairs | Fighting Odds To Make Books Available For All
-
Sunday 13 January , 2019
Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
-
Tuesday 12 February , 2019
61st Annual Grammy Awards | Winners, Performances & More
Apna Time Aaega: Gully Ki Awaaz, The Rappers Of Mumbai
Thursday 14 February , 2019 Gully Boy Movie Review: An Extremely Entertaining Watch
Sunday 10 February , 2019 Walking Book Fairs | Fighting Odds To Make Books Available For All
Sunday 13 January , 2019 Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
Tuesday 12 February , 2019 61st Annual Grammy Awards | Winners, Performances & More
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Here’s How You Can Get Your Hands-on PUBG Mobile Lite in India
- High in Ireland: Island Put on Sale, Can Be Yours for a Million Pounds
- PUBG Mobile Zombie Mode Update to Finally Arrive on February 19: Here Are The Details
- Amitabh Bachchan Completes 50 Years in Cinema: Fifty Lesser Known Facts About the Star
- We Can't Let This be Forgotten: Akshay, Madhavan & More Actors React to Pulwama Terror Attack
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results