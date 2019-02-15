LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Gully Boy: Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt's Film Leaked Online by Tamil Rockers

Gully Boy is the latest victim of cyber pirates Tamil Rockers, which leaked the film hours after its release.

News18.com

Updated:February 15, 2019, 12:18 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Gully Boy: Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt's Film Leaked Online by Tamil Rockers
Gully Boy is the latest victim of cyber pirates Tamil Rockers, which leaked the film hours after its release.
Loading...
Zoya Akhtar's directorial, starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, is receiving rave reviews. But the film has become the latest victim of piracy. The entire film was leaked online by Tamil Rockers hours after its release on Thursday.

Tamil Rockers is a website known for leaking new movies online. The website is regularly blocked by The Department of Telecommunication under the directive of the Government of Tamil Nadu but the administrators of the site keep moving to new domains.

Gully Boy, inspired by the lives of rappers Divine and Naezy, was also a part of the prestigious Berlin Film Festival.

The film also features Kalki, Vijay Raaj and Siddhant Chaturvedi in pivotal roles.

Rajeev Masand of News18 rated the film four out of five and wrote, "...authentic, in fact, is a word that’s thrown around quite often in the film. The rappers have integrity and authenticity that is important to them, and they take great pride in repeating that over and over again. Authentic is also the word I’d use to describe the storytelling and the filmmaking. This is a world that the writers have clearly embedded themselves in. This is not an outsider’s view of these people and their lives and homes; this is a keenly observed portrait, a lived-in world and that’s why it never feels fake. The dialogue, the lingo, the punchlines, they’re real."

Follow @news18movies for more


Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram