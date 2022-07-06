Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt Recreate Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham's Hilarious Scene on Koffee With Karan 7

Ranveer Singh is celebrating his 37th birthday today i.e on Wednesday. On this special day, social media is flooded with friends and fans sending wishes to their favourite actor. Even Karan Johar sent birthday wishes to the Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani actor with a goofy video.

Karan Johar took to his official Instagram account and dropped a video featuring Ranveer and Alia from the sets of Koffee With Karan Season 7. In the clip, the two actors can be seen recreating Kajol and Farida Jalal’s scene from the 2001 movie Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. This was the scene that featured Kajol as Anjali and Farida Jalal as Daijaan and the two were seen arguing over how the British people talk when they meet over coffee or tea. However, towards the end of the video, Karan also joined them. “It’s our Rocky’s rocking birthday and to make it even more special, we have his Rani by our side (sic)!” the filmmaker wrote in the caption.

It’s our Rocky’s rocking birthday and to make it even more special, we have his Rani by our side! Catch more of their laughter with me on the couch on the first episode of #Hotstarspecials #KoffeeWithKaran S7, starting tomorrow on @disneyplusHS pic.twitter.com/WoG7MdgsBV — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) July 6, 2022

Earlier on Tuesday, it was revealed that Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt will be the first guests on Koffee With Karan 7. Dropping the trailer of the episode, Karan Johar had written, “Alright everyone, brace yourself as @ranveersingh , @aliaabhatt and I are ready to dish out some steaming cups of entertainment in the very first episode of this sizzling hot new season!”

Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt will be soon sharing the screen for Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The film also stars Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan and is scheduled to release on February 10 next year.

