Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor Are Hard to Miss During Their Football Match

Actors Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor have always shared an amazing camaraderie with each other and are often seeing lighting up the occasion with their playful banter and humour. Whether it be award functions, parties or films, the duo definitely knows how to bring out the most fun side of each other. The two actors have appeared in some films together as well. In Ali Abbas Zaffar's Gunday, they played best friends and smugglers — Bikram Bose and Bala Bhattacharya. The film also boasted of stellar performances by Priyanka Chopra Jonas and late Irrfan Khan. The duo was next seen together in Finding Fanny, where Arjun was cast opposite Deepika Padukone and Ranveer had a cameo appearance.

Recently, Ranveer, Arjun, Aadar Jain, Ibrahim Ali Khan and Ahan Shetty indulged themselves in a game of football. During the game, Ranveer and Arjun shared many light moments, including one where the two friends were hugging each other at the football ground. The pair has always been really good friends and are often seen commenting on each other's social media posts in a humorous way. They are one of the few people who value their friendship and have maintained it despite professional challenges in their respective careers. Arjun and Ranveer surely redefine friendship goals.

Ranveer was last seen in Gully Boy and will soon be seen in Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi, Kabir Khan's 83,Jayeshbhai Jordaar and Cirkus. He has always impressed the audience and critics alike with his versatile performances and choice of characters, which he portrays with a certain boldness. Meanwhile, Arjun was last seen in Ashutosh Gowariker's ambitious project Panipat, and had an eventful year with Dibakar Banerjee's Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar which saw him opposite Parineeti Chopra. He also starred in Sardar Ka Grandson alongside Neena Gupta and Rakul Preet Singh. Arjun will soon be seen in Bhoot Police and Ek Villain Returns.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here